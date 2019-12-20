Gerrard hints at Docherty departure

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hinted Greg Docherty could be one of a few players to move on to pastures new in the January transfer window.

There were high hopes for the 23-year-old, who developed his game on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season.

However, with Scotland international Ryan Jack impressing in the same position in the heart of midfield, Docherty has found his chances limited at Ibrox this season, with his last appearance coming back in August.

Gerrard has made it clear he has no issue with Docherty and has been full of praise for how the playmaker has gone about training at the club.

However, Docherty is expected to be among the players deemed surplus to requirements as Rangers go in search of the Premiership title this season.

“Maybe the best thing for him is to go play football – I can’t stand in his way then,” Gerrard said. “Greg has done absolutely nothing wrong, so I have to be respectful for him and understand his situation.

“He has been absolutely magnificent with his professionalism and training really well – but in his position we’ve had Ryan Jack, who is arguably our player of the season.”

The Light Blues are back in Premiership action on Friday night when they make the trip across the M8 to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

Gers would move back in within two points of frontrunners Celtic with a win in the capital against Hibs.