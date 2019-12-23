Gerrard coy on new arrivals

Steven Gerrard has revealed there should be transfer activity at Rangers in January but it will mainly involve players leaving.

The Light Blues have impressed in the first half of the season when pushing Celtic for the Ladbrokes Premiership title, while they have also move into the last 32 of the Europa League for the first time in years.

It has been suggested that Gerrard could look to bolster his ranks to ensure they are strong enough to continue the fight for the rest of the season, but he seems to be happy with the players he has at his disposal.

Gerrard says he is hoping to trim the numbers on his bloated squad during the January transfer window but admits there might be scope to make additions if the right deal pops up.

“We’re always on the lookout at Rangers because we’re always striving to be the best,” the Gers boss said.

“So you never say never, but I don’t think there will be much change to the squad – there will be more outgoings than incoming.”

And while they have players like Jermain Defoe, the Gers are in safe hands, according to Gerrard.

The 37-year-old was handed the responsibility of leading the line against Hibernian in the absence of banned 27-goal hitman Alfredo Morelos at the weekend.

The veteran former England star did not let his manager down as he completed the Light Blues’ 3-0 romp in the capital with a finish that displayed the quality of his finishing prowess.

He took two touches to shift the ball past Jason Naismith before drilling past stationary Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano.

The red-hot form of Morelos has made it difficult for Gerrard to give Defoe the minutes he craves but there was no sign of rustiness at Easter Road as he grabbed his first goal since October – a month after his last start.

The striker’s 18-month loan move from Bournemouth is up in the summer and Gerrard remains keen to push through a deal that will see the ex-West Ham and Spurs striker make Glasgow his permanent base.