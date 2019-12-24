Gerrard fires Jones warning over Gers return

Rangers

Steven Gerrard is looking forward to welcoming Jordan Jones back into the fold and says it is down to him to make up for lost time.

The Northern Irishman got his Rangers career off to a flying start after arriving from Kilmarnock in the summer and became an integral part of Gerrard’s first team.

However, it all turned sour against Celtic back in September when he was sent off following a needless and reckless tackle on Hoops star Moritz Bauer during the 2-0 defeat.

Not only that, he suffered knee damage in the process and has not figured for Rangers since, missing a large chunk of the season, including the push for Betfred Cup glory and the club’s achievement of making the last 32 of the Europa League.

🎥 OPEN TRAINING: Preparing for Kilmarnock. pic.twitter.com/X7K4IJKJMz — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 23, 2019

Gerrard is hoping that the player has learned a valuable lesson and there will be no repeat, if and when he forces his way back into the first team.

There is a possibility he could come into contention when Rangers take on his former club on Boxing Day. Gerrard has been impressed with the way he has trained in the build-up, and a recall to the squad could be on the cards.

“Jordan has got more training under his belt now,” Gerrard said. “Last week he trained but I didn’t see the real Jordan Jones, the way he was before he got the injury. So if we see that in training this week, then he will give me something to think about.

“I think it would be very naive from a personal point of view if he hasn’t learned from that, because he has missed a big chunk of the season.”