Gerrard plays down talk of Giroud swoop

Rangers

Share







Steven Gerrard has dismissed reports linking Rangers with a move for French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

Gerrard is reported to be in the hunt for a new striker as Rangers look to wrestle the Ladbrokes Premiership title away from Celtic.

The Light Blues do have Alfredo Morelos banging in the goals, and Jermaine Defoe as back-up, but another top quality striker would certainly be a boost and former Arsenal striker Giroud is certainly that.

French newspaper L’Equipe claimed the Ibrox boss was keen on the Chelsea star and had already made contact with the 33-year-old over a potential switch north of the border.

Giroud’s Stamford Bridge contract expires next summer and he has made just seven appearances for Frank Lampard’s side this season.

But it does not appear that Giroud will be swapping the blues of London for the Light Blues of Glasgow after Gerrard admitted he knew nothing about the story suggesting he was weighing up a swoop for the striker.

👀 Coutinho back to England and an unlikely destination for Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud⁉️ RUMOUR MILL: https://t.co/rDNgxgRdRJ pic.twitter.com/HVHZxYnTNr — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) December 26, 2019

“We are getting linked with some good players. I don’t know anything about it, to be honest,” Gerrard said. “If someone knows something about it, give them my number. That’s the first I’ve heard of it. He’s a good player, though.”

One thing is for certain, with Euro 2020 fast approaching, Giroud is desperate to get more action under his belt and would consider a move away if he gets a good offer.

Whether he would consider Rangers remains to be seen, but by the way Gerrard is talking, an offer may not be in the pipeline anyway.

He would command a lot in wages and there is talk of him heading back to France with a number of top Ligue 1 clubs said to be keen.

Never say never though and stranger things have certainly happened in the past.