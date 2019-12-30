Gerrard hails best yet as Gers down Hoops

Steven Gerrard has hailed the win over Celtic as the best of his Rangers career so far after they left Parkhead with a 2-1 victory.

Nikola Katic’s second-half header, after an Odsonne Edouard goal levelled Ryan Kent’s opener, took Rangers to within two points of the Hoops at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a game in hand ahead of the winter break.

It puts the Gers in a great position and the title is now effectively in their own hands despite the fact there is still such a long way to go.

In a typically incident-packed Old Firm game, Gers keeper Allan McGregor saved a penalty from Ryan Christie when the game was goalless and Light Blues coach Michael Beale was sent off at the end, following striker Alfredo Morelos up the tunnel after the striker had picked up a second yellow card from referee Kevin Clancy in added time.

Gerrard, who took over at Rangers in the summer of 2018, says despite managing to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League, the win at Celtic feels like the highlight of his managerial career so far.

“It is a big moment for the team and the club because it has been through too much pain here, too many defeats and setbacks and knocks,” he said. “It is a big win and huge win because we have come here and dominated again against a very good team, a successful team and a team we have respect for because of what they have achieved.”

Gerrard also insisted that the belief taken from the performance in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic earlier in the month, which they lost despite dominating, was key to the first win at Parkhead since October 2010.

The former Liverpool star was also quick to point out that there is still a lot of hard work to be done, but it would encourage his players to celebrate a big win before getting back to business.