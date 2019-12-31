Gers call for VAR in Scotland

Rangers have once again called for the introduction of VAR north of the border following their high-profile victory at Celtic on Sunday.

The Light Blues managed to secure a 2-1 victory to move two points behind the Hoops with a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals.

However, much of the talk after the encounter at Parkhead was regarding some of the big decisions from officials in the match.

Celtic’s equaliser came in controversial circumstances as the ball appeared to hit the hand of Odsonne Edouard before beating goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Rangers were also unhappy with decisions leading up to Alfredo Morelos being shown a second yellow card in the dying moments of the game.

Now the Light Blues are calling for VAR to be introduced in Scotland, as it is south of the border in the Premier League.

“Rangers believes Scottish referees need additional help if match officials are to get more of the big decisions correct and the club is convinced VAR would provide that extra assistance,” the club said.

“Rangers are aware of the financial argument against VAR but the cost to clubs which suffer from such game-changing decisions and the integrity of our game must also be given priority.

“At the very least, the SFA/SPFL must now seriously consider the introduction of the system at the earliest opportunity otherwise the Scottish game is in danger of being left behind.”

Rangers are back in action after the winter break on January 18 when they host Stranraer in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.