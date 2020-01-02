Gunners want Rangers star back

Rangers

Share







Rangers could face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Glen Kamara in January after reports claimed Arsenal want to take him back.

Kamara has been a revelation for the Light Blues this season, helping them mount a serious push for the Ladbrokes Premiership title, and his form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

The 24-year-old started out with the Gunners, making his way through the ranks, but was never really given a chance under then boss Arsene Wenger.

He made one senior appearance – a League Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 – before eventually making the switch north of the border to Dundee.

Arsenal are scouting Glen Kamara in a development that could see the 24-year-old return to North London (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/QCPFK3odLG — Arsenal Transfers (@ArsenalNews93) January 1, 2020

Kamara enjoyed a new lease of life following the move, prompting Rangers to get him on board, and his performances levels have moved on to yet another level.

The Finland international has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Gers this season and reports are rife suggesting the Gunners have had scouts watching him in the last six of those.

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, a talented former midfielder himself, is on the hunt for new players now the transfer window has opened and it looks as though Kamara is a target.

They are not the only interested party, with fellow English Premier League sides Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton also said to be keen.

Rangers will not entertain the idea of cashing in this month, as they chase the title, while they are also through to the last 32 of the Europa League.

So all interested clubs may have to wait until the summer to have any chance of striking a deal.