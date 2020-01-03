Gers battle to keep star

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks set to face a battle to keep hold of star midfielder Glen Kamara this month as a host of clubs are said to be keen.

The Finland international has been catching the eye with some influential performances for the Scottish title chasers and that has not gone unnoticed south of the border.

Rangers could be tempted to make some real profit on a player they bought for just £50,000 last summer when they landed him from Dundee, but who has turned out to be one of the best midfielders in the SPL this term.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Kamara’s former side Arsenal have sent scouts to watch him at a number of Rangers matches this term, and both clubs were said to be in attendance at Sunday’s Old Firm win.

They are not alone as fellow Premier League sides Brighton, Crystal Palace and Burnley have all been linked in the past, while promotion-chasing Leeds United have seen their names added to the list of interested parties in the past week.

Gerrard knows he faces a fight not only to strengthen his side for the title battle ahead with Celtic, one that looks like being the closest in years, but also keeping hold of the star players he has already got.

The 24-year-old midfielder is under contract at Ibrox until 2023 and clubs will have to pay big bucks for him, with the Gers said to be holding out for £8million for his signature.