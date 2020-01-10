Gerrard open to Gers in England

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he would be open to the club playing in the English Premier League in the future.

The Old Firm clubs continue to dominate the Scottish Premiership, with Motherwell currently in third place in the table and 13 points off second-place Rangers, while Celtic are a further two points ahead.

There has long been a debate over whether Gers and the Hoops should play in England, as Welsh clubs like Cardiff and Swansea have done.

Gerrard feels it would be exciting to see the two Scottish giants in the Premier League but feels it’s a long way from happening.

“I would love the Scottish league to filter into the English leagues, all of them, to save and help the Scottish game,” he said.

“People from England don’t realise how big Celtic and Rangers are, because they only watch Old Firm games.

“Can you picture now a Premier League with those two clubs in? The atmosphere at Celtic Park and Rangers is off the scale. It’s a unique experience. I don’t think it will ever happen, just because of the amount of power of the other [Premier League] clubs.”

Gers are currently in the midst of a winter break but will return to action on January 17 when they host Stranraer in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Light Blues are back in Premiership action when the welcome St Mirren to Ibrox on January 22, before their next away trip to Hearts four days later.