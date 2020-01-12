Scotland’s most wanted this January transfer window

Scotland's top clubs are ready to resume battle after the winter break, but they also face a fight to keep hold of some of their star players.

With just over two weeks of the transfer window remaining, speculation is starting to reach fever pitch and one or two players from Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen in particular, are attracting headlines.

With Celtic and Rangers slugging it out for the Scottish Premiership title in a battle that looks set to go right to the wire, and with both still in the Europa League, they will not be willing to do business.

However that may not stop clubs from chancing their arm in this window and making offers that will be difficult to refuse.

Rangers are having their best season for many a year and that is partly down to the fact Steven Gerrard is now in charge and is building a quality squad, one he hopes will pip Celtic to the title come the end of the season.

However, with that of course comes the fact that one or two clubs have been attracted to his star players, Alfredo Morelos being the main one.

It would take a "crazy" bid for Rangers to sell Alfredo Morelos, says Steven Gerrard https://t.co/kxJZuMpkiU pic.twitter.com/gqbGiuD1Ww — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) January 11, 2020

The Colombian may have picked up a host of red cards, but when on the pitch, he is a goalscorer and has already chipped in with 12 league goals so far this season.

The likes of Aston Villa have been linked and Morelos has revealed he wants to play at a higher level at some point. If he carries on he will no doubt get his wish, but for now Rangers are unlikely to sell.

Their resolve could be tested if someone comes in with over £20million in this window.

Gers midfielder Glen Kamara is another to be linked with a move away following some star performances in the Light Blues midfield, with former club Arsenal rumoured to want him back.

He has also been linked with an £8million switch to Serie A giants Juventus, but Rangers will not be inviting any offers.

Celtic have been happy to let Scott Sinclair move on to Preston, but they will shut the door when it comes to their star players.

Like Rangers ace Morelos, Odsonne Edouard is attracting plenty of interest after banging in 13 goals this season. Not only that, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward also has five assists to his name, and Europe’s top clubs are interested.

Ryan Christie and James Forrest are also two players in demand and Celtic may have to beat away offers for both.

Away from the Old Firm and striker Sam Cosgrove is catching the eye for Aberdeen after scoring 11 goals so far this season. The 23-year-old has a total of 41 goals in 58 appearances since signing from Carlisle and Stoke City are among those keen on the forward.