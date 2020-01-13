No offers for Gers winger says Gerrard

Rangers

Steven Gerrard says there have been no concrete offers for Jordan Jones, and hopes the player will stay with Rangers.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with English Championship sides Stoke, Blackburn and Middlesbrough all said to be showing an interest.

However, Gerrard says they have yet to receive an offer for the Northern Irishman and hopes it stays that way as they look forward to the second half of the season.

Jones made his return to action following a three-month injury lay-off when the Gers beat Lokomotiv Trashkent 6-1 in Dubai on Saturday, and he caught the eye with his performance.

Gerrard believes he has a big role to play as Rangers go in search of domestic and European glory in the second half of the season.

“Just before the break, we were waiting for the real Jordan to stand up but he probably just ran out of time but on [Saturday’s] evidence, he looks like he’s come back with the bit between his teeth and that’s what I want to see,” Gerrard said. “I want to see him trying to force his way into the 11 and he done himself no harm. I thought his performance was really good.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard fielded 24 players against the champions of Uzbekistan, changing the entire team at half-time at the Sevens Stadium in a pre-planned move.

Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo struck before the break before Steven Davis and James Tavernier made it 4-0.

Rangers bounced back from the concession of a goal when Greg Stewart netted a late double, one from the penalty spot after a foul on Jones, who then set up the sixth.