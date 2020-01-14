Kamara dismisses transfer talk and is happy with Gers

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara says he is focused on life at Ibrox despite reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Kamara has been a revelation for Rangers this season and is one of the main reasons they are challenging for honours under the leadership of Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder is said to be on the radar of former club Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen in the January transfer window, while there is also interest from elsewhere.

However Kamara says he is ignoring all the speculation and is focused on a big few months that lie ahead for him.

Rangers will be battling for the Premiership title and Scottish Cup, while they will also be looking progress in the Europa League, with Braga next up in the round of 32.

Not only that, Kamara is hoping to play a part for Finland at the European Championships this summer. So there is no time to think about transfer rumours.

Kamara insists he is a Rangers player until he is told otherwise, and, unless the light Blues receive an offer they simply cannot refuse, he is sure to remain at least until the end of the season.

“Coming up to Scotland was definitely one of my best decisions,” he said. “It was to get game-time under my belt in men’s football and it has worked out well. The manager hasn’t spoken to me about the speculation at all.

“It’s been great working with him because he was obviously a great midfielder. He has been really helpful.”

There has also been talk of Juventus launching an £8million bid but that kind of figure falls way below Gerrard’s valuation.