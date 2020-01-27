Gerrard pulls no punches after Rangers stumble at Hearts

Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has slammed his side’s display following their shock 2-1 defeat at rock-bottom Hearts on Sunday.

Gerrard was hoping to celebrate a century of games in charge of the Light Blues with victory in the capital.

However, it was Hearts manager Daniel Stendel who lapped up his first Premiership win since replacing Craig Levein at Tynecastle.

Rangers were second best across the pitch but did grab the lead early in the second half thanks to Ryan Kent’s sixth goal of the season.

But the lead did not last long as Steven Naismith returned to haunt his old side with the equaliser, paving the way for Liam Boyce to grab a late winner just 24 hours after sealing his £150,000 return to Scottish football from Burton.

The defeat fired up the Jambos’ belief that they can fight their way to safety as the basement boys clawed themselves to within a point of Hamilton.

But Rangers have little wiggle room left after falling five behind leaders Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.

Gerrard said: “We got what we deserved in terms of the outcome of the game. It’s probably the first time in 100 games that I haven’t recognised us in and out of possession.

“Right now, it’s a concern and a worry. I look at our performances at Motherwell, Livingston, Hibs and Celtic Park – they were the complete opposite to what I saw today, both with and without the ball.

“Today, I could pick eight players that I didn’t recognise – who were passengers. In 100 games, I’ve never sat here and said that. Celtic were waiting for us to blink. Today we’ve blinked. Big time.”

Gerrard was forced to replace Ryan Jack and Jon Flanagan at half-time, with Jack now a doubt for Ross County on Wednesday.