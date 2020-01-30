Rangers title chances could hinge on the next couple of days

Rangers face a couple of big days and another striker could be needed if they are to have any chance of winning the title ahead of Celtic.

Just two days remain before the closure of the transfer window and the sight of Jermain Defoe being carried off on a stretcher was the last thing Steven Gerrard and the Gers faithful wanted to see on Wednesday night.

The veteran strike ace had just turned the game on its head, scoring one and setting up another as the Light Blues eventually broke down a resolute Ross County side, before dropping to the floor in a crumpled heap.

A stretcher was required, but probably not necessary, and speaking post-match Gerrard revealed that the injury was not as bad as it looked. Even so, they do not yet know the full extent of the damage to his calf and time on the side lines could be anything from a week to four.

What it does highlight is the need for a new striker before the window slams shut, and their season could potentially depend on getting someone in.

The good news is, unless there is any late drama and a huge bid that simply cannot be refused, star striker Alfredo Morelos is going nowhere before the deadline.

However, the strike star is not without his own injury issues and started the Ross County game on the bench as Gerrard did not want to take a risk on the player’s niggling calf problem.

For all his goals, Morelos does like the odd card or two, and there is also a chance he will be spending more games on the side lines through suspension.

Morelos and Defoe stick out like a sore thumb at the top of the goalscoring charts at Ibrox, with 18 and 13 respectively.

Next is Ryan Kent with six, while Ryan Jack, who could be facing a spell out injured himself, has four. The reliance on Defoe and Morelos is huge.

Gerrard has suggested there are a couple of irons in the fire and the fans will be hoping one of them is a new striker. It should become a lot clearer today how long Defoe will be out for, but another goal-getter will be needed no matter what.

Tyrese Campbell is a name that continues to be banded around but it would come as a huge surprise if Stoke City allowed him to leave before the deadline, even if he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Watch this space, it looks like being a busy couple of days at Ibrox.