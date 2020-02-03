Rangers sluggish form leaves Gerrard stumped as gap widens

Steven Gerrard says he cannot explain another sluggish start to the new year after Rangers lost more ground on leaders Celtic when drawing with Aberdeen.

For the second year running, Rangers have quickly lost the advantage gained by beating Celtic immediately before the winter break.

Last season they lost their first match back against Kilmarnock before dropping four points in early February and losing all hope during a dismal March.

Rangers were two points behind Celtic with a game in hand heading into the winter break, but now find themselves seven behind with a game in hand.

They have been unconvincing since returning this season and the Ibrox draw with the Dons followed last weekend’s defeat by bottom club Hearts.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on it because we look into all this,” Gerrard said. “It’s not fitness, it’s not talent. I’m struggling to put my finger on that right now. It’s on us to find our spark and have more invention in the final third.”

James Tavernier was not risked off the bench after appendix surgery, while Alfredo Morelos, in his first start of 2020 following suspension, failed to convert a one-on-one and set up Ryan Kent for a simple finish.

Gerrard said: “Look, we have missed Tav, of course we have. He is our captain, he is a big contributor in the dressing room. We missed Buff (Morelos) at Hearts. When you have got players at that level and how important they are for the team, you are always going to miss them.”

Gerrard handed brief debuts to Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi, and although he was delighted with their cameo appearances, he says they will need time to adapt before the Light Blues fans see the best of them.