Rangers 3-2 Braga

Ianis Hagi scored twice as Rangers completed an incredible comeback to claim a 3-2 win over Braga at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants were 2-0 down with 67 minutes on the clock before Hagi reduced the deficit.

Joe Aribo equalised with quarter of an hour remaining before Hagi hit a winner to hand the Scottish outfit a first leg victory in their last 32 Europa Lead tie.

The Portuguese club took the lead on 11 minutes courtesy of a wonder-strike from Fransergio.

Rangers lost the ball in midfield and the midfielder drove forward before unleashing an effort from close to 40 yards that crashed into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Alfredo Morelos was twice denied by visiting keeper Matheus Matheus as Rangers tried to draw level, while Trincao fired wide for Braga as the first half drew to a close.

Abel Ruiz’s strike just before the hour mark gave Braga a deserved 2-0 lead as they continued to dominate after the restart but Rangers somehow pulled off a remarkable comeback.

Hagi halved Braga’s lead with a strike from the edge of the area and a superb solo goal from Aribo restored parity.

There was a more than a hint of good luck about Rangers’ winner, as Hagi’s free-kick took a wicked deflection that left Matheus stranded.

Rangers still face an uphill struggle to qualify as Braga have two away goals and Morelos will miss the second leg due to suspension after picking up a yellow card in the first half.

The return fixture in Portugal is set to take place on February 27.