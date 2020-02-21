Rangers boss Gerrard hails ‘magical’ European night at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels his side put away a dangerous team on a ‘magical’ night as the Light Blues beat Braga 3-2 on Thursday.

A man familiar with big European nights from his time with Liverpool, Gerrard saw his side come from two goals down to secure a thrilling victory in the first-leg of their last-32 Europa League tie.

Goals from Fransergio and Abel Ruiz put Braga in a commanding position on a wet and miserable night in Glasgow.

However, in a tremendous second-half display from the hosts, Ianis Hagi scored goals on either side of a solo effort from Joe Aribo.

Gerrard has admitted it was looking bleak at two goals down but feels Ibrox was treated to a night to remember after a stirring comeback from his side.

“It’s what this club deserves with the amount of history and big nights there have been before. It is our responsibility to try to get as many of these nights back as we can,” he said. “We saw some people leaving at 2-0. I’m not sure if that was the scoreline or the weather but there was a bit of negativity behind the bench, but in European football magical nights happen.

“I’ve experienced them as a player and I hope I experience a lot more. Tonight was right up there. We’ve beat a real good, dangerous team.”

The result did come at a cost, with star striker Alfredo Morelos picking up a first-half booking that means he will miss the second leg in Portugal.