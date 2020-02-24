Gerrard vows to find solutions to Rangers dodgy defence

Rangers

Share







Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has again hit out at his side’s defending and admits he will have to find answers following the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone.

Rangers slipped 12 points behind Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic after making it 10 points dropped in 2020 – eight from a winning position, and it does not take a genius to work out that the defence is the problem.

Gerrard’s side have conceded six goals in their last three away games in the league, taking only one point in the process.

The Rangers back-four looked ragged from the start in Perth and conceded inside eight minutes when Callum Hendry finished well after Niko Katic failed to deal with a high ball.

Half-time substitute Florian Kamberi inspired a comeback, netting a brilliant volley and setting up Joe Aribo to net his second goal this week from an unfamiliar left-back role.

🎥 REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to RangersTV after today's match against St Johnstone. pic.twitter.com/exA4qqjXSp — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 23, 2020

But Rangers conceded a corner following another long ball and the delivery ultimately fell for Stevie May to drill home from eight yards in the 80th minute.

Gerrard felt from an attacking point of view in the second half his team were outstanding, but he could not say the same about his defence. On another day they could have lost.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot by conceding silly, silly goals and we forgot the real good, strong basics of defending,” he said. “It has cost us on two occasions, and nearly three, only for Allan McGregor to pull off a world-class save.

“I’m frustrated and concerned with us defensively because it has happened too many times now. That is Aberdeen, Killie, Braga, Hearts, St Johnstone. That is too many times for this football club. I am going to have to find solutions.”