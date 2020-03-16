Rangers keep tabs on Blackpool strike starlet

Rangers are among the clubs keeping tabs on Blackpool starlet Anthony Weston with a view to making a move for the striker.

Weston is just 16 but has already made his debut for the League One club when playing in the FA Cup clash over Maidstone in December and the Seasiders have high hopes for him.

Before then, Weston impressed in the Blackpool Academy, scoring 14 goals and it is that sort of form that started to attract the interest of scouts from some top clubs.

Rangers were among them, but they will face strong competition if they attempt to wrap up a deal as both Everton and Leeds United are keen.

Southampton also remain in the hunt after failing with an initial £250,000 bid and look sure to try again at the end of the season.

Despite all the interest from England, the reports claim that Rangers are in the box seat and remain quietly confident of getting the deal done ahead of the rest.

Weston would also have a decision to make. Stay at Blackpool and probably have a better chance of breaking into the first team sooner rather than later or take a chance elsewhere.

The youngster would go straight into the Rangers Academy but after stepping up to training with the Blackpool first-team recently, he may prefer to stay at Bloomfield Road for now.

However that will not stop Rangers from pushing ahead with a move in the hope of getting him on board during the close season.