Rangers boss Gerrard calls for patience

Rangers

Share







Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for patience and says football is secondary during the coronavirus outbreak.

Football authorities in Scotland and across the world face difficult decisions over how to close off current campaigns and schedule the subsequent season, with international competitions adding to the complexities.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has called for current placings to be recognised if the Scottish league season cannot be finished. But at least one other top-flight club will push for the campaign to be declared null and void in that scenario, a move that could lead to major financial complications with broadcasters for example.

Hearts are reported to be considering legal action if they are consigned to relegation with eight games remaining, while other clubs would also hold grievances.

Gerrard believes patience needs to be shown with football playing second fiddle to the health and financial implications of the pandemic.

The Gers boss has also said everything is being done to protect the players from contracting the virus because that would then lead to even more complications.

Rangers position: Impact of Coronavirus on Scottish football: https://t.co/Y2lCR20Y80 pic.twitter.com/IkPZhgvgKB — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 16, 2020

As for the solution to how the season should end, Gerrard does not have the answers, but he knows what shouldn’t happen.

“I’m not one who thinks we should be merging seasons and this type of stuff because that has different types of problems for the players, playing too much football in a short space of time,” he said. “I think we have got to be patient. Football is secondary right now.”

Gerrard is also against seeing the season out behind closed doors.

“Football is about supporters,” he added. “The reason I joined Rangers was to coach in front of the wonderful support we have got. I know all the players feel the same way. I don’t think the right thing to do is all of a sudden play all the games behind closed doors. I don’t think that’s fair at all.”