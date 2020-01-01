Hertha land Ascacibar from Stuttgart

Transfers

Hertha Berlin have completed the signing of Argentina international Santiago Ascacibar from Bundesliga 2 outfit Stuttgart.

The midfielder becomes Hertha’s first capture since Jurgen Klinsmann took charge at the Olympiastadion and the Bundesliga club have stated Ascacibar has agreed a “long-term” contract.

The 22-year-old played for two seasons in the Bundesliga before Stuttgart were relegated at the end of last season. Ascacibar is delighted to have made the move to Berlin and believes he can develop further under the guidance of Klinsmann.

“I’m happy that the transfer has been completed in the winter break,” he told the official Hertha website.

“After holding talks with [sporting director] Michael Preetz and Jurgen Klinsmann, I believe I can continue to develop as a player here and that we can achieve a lot together. I’m really looking forward to that and can hardly wait to get to know my new team-mates. We’ll do everything we can to keep climbing up the table in the second half of the season.”

Ascacibar has been capped three times by Argentina and has managed 15 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart this season, scoring one goal.

Hertha are 12th in the Bundesliga table with 19 points, four clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off spot.

Ascacibar could make his debut for his new side when Bayern Munich visit after the German winter break on January 19.