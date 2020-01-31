Transfer Deadline Day: All the Latest Rumours and News!!!

Transfers

This is the place to get all of today's moves, rumours and signings as we track business from around England and Europe.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle have failed in a bid to sign Olivier Groud.

The France striker is looking to leave Chelsea and has been linked with Inter Milan and Tottenham in recent days.

Norwich have signed Sam McCallum from Coventry.

The left-back was playing non-league football 18 months ago but is now a Premier League player.

However, that may have to wait as he has been loaned back to the Sky Blues.

Manchester United have tried to make a late dash for a former youth player on Deadline Day.

Josh King has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth but the Red Devils have been knocked back.

So many deals could go through today.

Here’s our predictions for the players who could be on the move before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

