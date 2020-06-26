Elliot Simoes in fitness race ahead of Millwall fixture

UK

Share







Simoes scored Barnsley’s winner against QPR.

Barnsley forward Elliot Simoes hopes to prove his fitness in time for the home game against Millwall.

Simoes scored the Reds’ winner at QPR last week in just his third league start of the season before being forced off at half-time due to a knock.

Boss Gerhard Struber has no further new injury worries, but it remains to be seen whether Kenny Dougall and Sami Radlinger will be included in the squad.

Midfielder Dougall and Austrian goalkeeper Radlinger have opted to leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30 instead of staying until the end of the season.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expected to add on-loan Derby forward Mason Bennett to his squad.

Bennett was ineligible to face his parent club in last week’s home defeat to Derby and is expected to be the only change.

Rowett has no major new injury problems but could still be without Ben Thompson and Aiden O’Brien as his side bid to get their play-off push back on track.

Midfielder Thompson has been out with a long-term hamstring injury and winger O’Brien, who has agreed to stay on until the conclusion of the season despite being out of contract on June 30, is nursing a similar problem.