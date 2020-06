Scott Wootton signs new Plymouth deal

Defender Scott Wootton has signed a new deal at Plymouth.

The 28-year-old made 34 appearances for the Pilgrims last season as they secured promotion to Sky Bet League One.

The length of Wootton’s new contract has not been disclosed.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s website: “I’m delighted that Scotty will be with us again next season.”