Offrande Zanzala joins Crewe after leaving Accrington

The 23-year-old joins the Alex on an initial one-year deal.

Crewe have signed striker Offrande Zanzala following his departure from Accrington.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Derby, joins the Alex on an initial one-year deal.

Zanzala scored 14 goals for Stanley after arriving at the club in August 2018.