Preston defender Paul Huntington handed three-match suspension

Preston defender Paul Huntington has been given a retrospective three-game ban for stamping on Derby midfielder Louie Sibley in Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Deepdale.

The 17th-minute incident was missed by match official Jarred Gillett and his team, but a review by an FA judiciary panel on Thursday brought a unanimous decision of violent conduct.

Huntington will now miss North End’s next three matches and will not be back in contention until the clash with Brentford on Tuesday, July 14.

