Ipswich have extended the contracts of Jon Nolan and Tomas Holy.

The pair were both heading into the final year of their deals, but will now remain at Portman Road until the summer of 2022 at least.

Midfielder Nolan has made 53 appearances since joining the club from Shrewsbury in August 2018, while former Gillingham goalkeeper Holy has played 25 times for Town.