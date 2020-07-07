Thomas Frank hails ‘massive win’ as Brentford boost automatic promotion hopes

Football

Share







Brentford needed late goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to edge past the Addicks and crank up the pressure on second-placed West Brom.

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford’s 2-1 victory over Charlton was a “massive win” in the race for automatic promotion.

Brentford needed late goals from Said Benrahma and Ethan Pinnock to edge past the Addicks and crank up the pressure on West Brom.

Lowly Charlton led through an early goal from Macauley Bonne, but Benrahma levelled from the penalty spot before Pinnock headed the winner five minutes from time.

It was by no means a vintage display but nonetheless Brentford have again cut the gap to the second-placed Baggies, who play Derby on Wednesday evening, to just two points.

Frank said: “This is a massive win. I just had a feeling because of all the circumstances of this game it would be difficult. Charlton are a good side and they fighting for their lives. They are well structured.

“And then you go 1-0 down and that’s the worst thing that can happen. This win was big in terms of how we managed it and how we kept going.

“It would be easy to say it was just a matter of time before that winner went in, but I was still extremely happy when it did.

“It’s most important what we do, but I will probably watch West Brom v Derby tomorrow night.”

Brentford had not conceded a goal in their previous five matches but it took Charlton just seven minutes after Bonne got in front of Bees keeper David Raya to head home.

The Bees had a double let-off after Charlton, who still need a few more points to guarantee their survival, rattled the woodwork twice from a corner through Josh Cullen and Jason Pearce.

Brentford got back on level terms in the 74th minute when Benrahma latched onto a Dasilva cut-back in the area and tripped over the outstretched leg of Cullen.

Benrahma confidently dispatched the spot-kick beyond the dive of Phillips for his fourth goal in four days.

The Bees began peppering the Charlton goal and Josh Dasilva’s 20-yard effort came back off the far post.

But when Dasilva looped another cross into the box, Pinnock got his head to it to steer home the ball.

For Charlton, the battle to avoid relegation goes on and manager Lee Bowyer said: “I think looking at the situation we are in, we have to fight for every point but if we keep performing like that and showing that fighting spirit we’ll get over the line.

“Brentford have been hammering teams left right and centre, both before and after the lockdown, and we gave them quite a scare. Tonight wasn’t meant to be.”