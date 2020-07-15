Hibernian sign Alex Gogic, Drey Wright and Kevin Nisbet

Football

Share







Winger Drey Wright and striker Kevin Nisbet also arrived at Easter Road.

Hibernian have completed their third signing of the day after Alex Gogic arrived from Hamilton on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder joined winger Drey Wright and striker Kevin Nisbet in moving to Jack Ross’ Easter Road outfit on a busy Friday.

Gogic impressed at Hamilton last season and will link up with his new team-mates on Monday.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to have everything sorted and to be a Hibernian player.

“I had opportunities to go and play elsewhere throughout Europe, but I love the game in Scotland and I know already what a big club this is.

“I am here to help make the team better in any way I can and I take pride in being able to win the ball back for my team-mates. That’s the side of the game I enjoy the most.

“I’ve missed playing and can’t wait to get going.”

Head coach Ross added: “We’re delighted to have Alex on board.

“He’s a leader and offers us a real presence in midfield. He’ll complement the other players we have in that area of the park.”

Wright is keen to get his Hibernian career up and running after agreeing a two-year contract with the Easter Road club.

The 25-year-old winger became Ross’ first signing of the summer and he was swiftly followed through the door by striker Nisbet, who joins from Dunfermline on a four-year deal.

Wright, who spent the last two seasons at St Johnstone, told Hibernian’s official website: “No-one had to explain the size of Hibernian as a club to me and as soon as I got off the phone from speaking to the gaffer and Graeme Mathie (sporting director) I knew it was the move I wanted to make.

“I spoke to a few boys who have played here and it was an easy decision in the end.

“First and foremost, I’ll give it everything I’ve got in every game. I know I’ll be expected to bring goals and assists, to help bring drive and energy to contribute in the attacking areas, but I also want to build a good relationship with the full-backs and make sure I can offer them some protection.

“They’ve made me feel really welcome and I can’t wait for the games to get up and running.”

Nisbet, 23, scored 23 goals in 32 games in his only season at Dunfermline.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a new challenge for me and I’m confident – with the help of the staff here – that I can continue to improve as a player and help the team.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness during the break and I can’t wait to get going.”