Oxborough sets sights on senior role with Norwich

Norwich City

Share







Aston Oxborough hopes to follow the likes of Todd Cantwell and Jamal Lewis into the first team at Norwich after penning a new contract.

Oxborough joined Norwich’s academy in 2008 after being spotted while playing for local team Hemsby Hornets.

He started out life as a defender but was moulded into a goalkeeper as he worked his way through the ranks with the Norfolk-based club.

The 21-year-old became a key figure with the under-23s in 2017-18, making 23 appearances, and he earned a two-year deal in April 2018.

Ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Oxborough travelled with the senior squad for their pre-season tour of Germany.

He started the Championship season as Norwich’s third-choice behind Tim Krul and Michael McGovern but wasn’t handed the chance to make his debut.

With first-team chances again set to be limited in 2019-20, Daniel Farke sanctioned a season-long loan switch to National League South side Wealdstone.

Farke clearly has high hopes for Oxborough and Norwich have moved to ensure he stays put by handing over a two-and-a-half-year contract.

📝 Norwich City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough has extended his contract with the club to June 30, 2022 with the option of a further year. Well done, @AstonOxborough1! 👏 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 25, 2020

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Oxborough said: “It’s a big step for me to sign for another two years. It’s what I’ve been working for over the last two seasons, so I’m delighted to sign a new deal.”

Fellow academy graduates Cantwell and Lewis have been a regular part of Norwich’s set up over the past few seasons.

They played a key role in securing promotion to the top-flight and have been mainstays in the starting XI this term.

Oxborough admits watching them make the step up has offered hope of forcing his way into the first-team picture.

He added: “It’s good to have players like Jamal and Todd to look up to, knowing that pathway is there.

“That’s the aim – to try to emulate what those boys did.”