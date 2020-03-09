Levy admits Mourinho spending power CL dependent

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that failing to qualify for next season's Champions League will affect spending plans this summer.

Having reached last season’s Champions League final without signing any additional players in either window, many would have expected Spurs to have kicked on this term, maybe even winning some silverware.

However, things have certainly not gone to plan with Spurs turning to Jose Mourinho in November to turn the club’s fortunes around, having sacked Mauricio Pochettino with the club in 14th place in the Premier League table.

After an initial upturn in form, “The Special One” is struggling for consistency from his players, not helped one bit by injuries to key players, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in particular, or the January sale of Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham were able to at least keep pace with their top-four rivals thanks to three successive Premier League wins in a seven-match unbeaten run, but that form was halted by the Champions League setback to RB Leipzig, with Spurs picking up just one point from a possible nine since while also being dumped out of the FA Cup.

The north London giants are certainly not out of the Champions League picture just yet, with fifth place possibly securing a berth should Manchester City’s ban be upheld, but they have seven points to make up on Chelsea in the final nine games.

Mourinho will no doubt have been made aware of the ramifications of missing out on Europe’s elite competition, with Levy revealing that such a failure would “impact all round” on spending.

The Portuguese tactician has insisted that there would be “no massive changes” in the summer but says it is “obvious” that Spurs “need to make our squad better”.

Tottenham can of course still secure Champions League football this term, beginning with the second leg of their European clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Next up in the league is the small matter of former club Manchester United next Sunday, and a victory in that clash will keep them firmly in the hunt, while a defeat may just about end their chances.