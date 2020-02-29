Real linked with January swoop for Dortmund starlet Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

Share







Multiple reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are sizing up an offer for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Eerling Braut Haaland next winter.

The 19-year-old striker arrived at BVB in January after scoring goals for fun at previous club RB Salzburg and he has continued in the same vein in the Bundesliga.

The man capped twice by Norway has bagged nine goals in six German top-flight matches while hitting two in Dortmund’s 2-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg victory over Paris Saint Germain.

Add to that another in a DFB Pokal loss to Werder Bremen and it would be safe to say that the talented youngster has hit the ground running at Signal Iduna Park.

He appears to have the world at his feet and could be the man to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a global superstar in the coming years.

Erling Braut Håland stats 🤯 • The FIRST teenager to score 10 UCL goals in a single campaign

• Scored 39 goals in just 28 games this season

• Scored on his Dortmund debut in three different competitions

• Quickest player EVER to reach 10 UCL goals (7 games) He is a machine. pic.twitter.com/2Xj5NgqnyA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

It is inevitable that some of the biggest clubs will come calling if his form continues and Saturday’s edition of AS suggests Los Blancos will bid 75m euros for the Scandinavian next January.

He does have a buyout clause in his Dortmund contract and Spanish outlet Marca appear to back up AS’s story that Real will move in 11 months’ time as Zinedine Zidane wants a new number nine.

Haaland was courted by a few clubs last month and made a somewhat surprising move to join Die Schwarzgelben, although it seems he made the right choice with regular game time and goals.

There will doubtless be other suitors in the near future but the pull of the Spanish giants will be hard to turn down if the reports turn out to be true.