Middlesbrough move quickly to draft in Randolph replacement

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic from Swiss outfit St Gallen.

The Championship side lost goalkeeper Darren Randolph to West Ham earlier this week and they have wasted little time in reinforcing.

Randolph made 14 appearances for the Teesiders this term prior to returning to the London Stadium on a three-and-a-half-year deal for a fee in the region of £4million.

The Republic of Ireland international lost his place to academy graduate Aynsley Pears in November but boss Jonathan Woodgate wants to have an experienced goalkeeper on board.

That is where 26-year-old Stojanovic comes into the picture after putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Swiss stopper leaves St Gallen in his homeland after a four-year stay, having previously spent time on the books of Crotone, Bologna and Lustenau 07.

Head coach Woodgate told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to be able to sign Dejan. With Darren joining West Ham it was important that we added competition for the goalkeepers who are here.”

Stojanovic still has some loose ends to tie up in Switzerland so won’t be available for Friday’s Championship clash at Fulham and he is set to link up with his new team-mates on Sunday.

He joins a Middlesbrough side in the ascendancy, unbeaten in five league games, as they look to make a late push for a playoff berth.

They travel to Craven Cottage sitting 16th but have closed the gap on the top six to just eight points.