Tarkowski focused on Burnley despite rumours of England recall

Defender James Tarkowski insists he will just keep working hard at Burnley and let a possible return to international colours take care of itself.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present for the Clarets this season, playing every minute of the club’s 28 Premier League games and has helped push the Turf Moor outfit up to ninth in the table.

He was again in superb form to help Sean Dyche’s side blank Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday, with the goalless draw pushing them to within two points of the magical 40-point mark.

After moving to Lancashire from Brentford in the 2016 January transfer window, the Manchester-born stopper has gone from strength-to-strength and earned two England caps back in 2018.

He played in a couple of World Cup warm-up fixtures and was among five players named on standby for Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for Russia 2018.

The former Oldham Athletic man had to withdraw from the list of reserves as he required a hernia operation and has not featured for the Three Lions since.

Southgate will soon pick his squad for friendly games against Italy and Denmark at the end of the month and Tarkowski has been mentioned as someone who could be included.

Only time will tell if that happens but the man who has played 133 times for Burnley will just keep doing what he does best and see where it takes him.

“I want to impress and the only way I can do that is by playing well on the pitch, so hopefully we can keep putting in performances which catch the eye,” he said.

“My priority though is my club football and if something international comes my way, I will be more than happy to be included.”