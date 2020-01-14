Newcastle United 4-1 Rochdale

Match Report

Share







Newcastle United scored three times in nine first-half minutes as they swept Rochdale aside in their FA Cup third-round replay at St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce’s side eventually beat their League One opponents 4-1 to set up a fourth-round clash against Oxford United.

After Miguel Almiron had fired an early chance wide and then headed against the woodwork, Newcastle took the lead in the 17th minute when Matt Ritchie’s teasing cross was turned into his own net by Dale’s central defender Eoghan O’Connell.

Three minutes later Newcastle doubled their advantage when Matty Longstaff lashed the ball home from eight yards out and it was game over in the 26th minute when Almiron added another goal.

Dale goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s short pass was latched on to by the Paraguay international who shot home from eight yards out.

The visitors tried to hit back but veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham, who made the headlines when he scored Dale’s late equaliser at Spotland which forced the replay, lashed his shot over the bar.

Rochdale’s Stephen Dooley headed over the bar from a good position but Bruce’s team added a fourth goal in the 82nd minute when Brazilian striker Joelinton, whose only previous Newcastle goal had come in the 1-0 victory at Tottenham in August, turned Tom Allan’s cross past Sanchez.

Rochdale did at least score a consolation goal with four minutes remaining when Jordan Williams netted with a low drive but it was far too little too late for the League One outfit.