Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Match Report

Share







Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League following last weekend’s drubbing at Watford with a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth.

However, it was not all plain-sailing for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they had to come from behind before clinching another three points after Callum Wilson had given the Cherries a shock lead.

Bournemouth, without Josh King because of a hamstring injury, scored in the ninth minute with their first attack of the match – Wilson prodding Jefferson Lerman’s cross past Adrian, who was in goal for Liverpool because Alisson has a hip injury.

Aaron Ramsdale had to keep Roberto Firmino’s shot out before the home team equalised in the 25th minute. Mo Salah grabbed the goal for the runaway Premier League leaders, firing his shot home after Sadio Mane had dispossessed Bournemouth substitute Jack Simpson.

Klopp’s team moved ahead eight minutes later, Mane beating Ramsdale after latching on to Virgil van Dijk’s pass.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised 15 minutes after the break but James Milner, making his first Premier League start for more than two months, somehow managed to get back and hook Ryan Fraser’s shot off the line after the Scot had latched on to a long ball forward.

Ramsdale saved Van Dijk’s powerful header and Mane’s long-range shot hit the woodwork while Nathan Ake wasted a great opportunity to grab a late equaliser for the visitors.

Liverpool were once again far from their best but they did enough to secure the victory, while Eddie Howe’s side, who have a tricky run-in, remain in the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.