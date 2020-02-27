Rodgers refusing to risk Ndidi by rushing him back for Foxes

Boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Leicester are being extra cautious with Wilfred Ndidi's return from injury.

Ndidi staged an astonishing recovery from surgery in January, returning to action just 12 days after a piece of floating bone was removed from a meniscus.

But after playing for almost an hour in a 4-1 win at home to West Ham after coming on as substitute on January 22, and then the full 90 minutes of City’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg defeat at Aston Villa six days later, Ndidi suffered a reaction and has since been sidelined.

Rodgers has confirmed the 23-year-old defensive midfielder is back in training, and may yet be available for Friday’s Premier League clash at Norwich.

But asked whether the club were now being extra cautious over a return, Rodgers replied: “Yeah, we have to be because we don’t want to lose him.

“When he came back for those games it was deemed he was fit. I’ve big trust here in the medical team. They’re fantastic, and he felt really good, but he just had a slight reaction from that.

“So we want to just be sure of where he is at in terms of his fitness.”

Rodgers confirmed while Ndidi has been back in training for some time they are just looking to see if he has any reactions when stepping up the intensity of his sessions.

And, while the 47-year-old revealed that he will wait as long as possible before deciding if he can be pitched into the Norwich game, he is happy to have such an influential player on his way back for a crucial part of the campaign.

Indeed, the Foxes will move to within four points of second-place Manchester City if they defeat the relegation-haunted bottom side on Friday ahead of the rest of the teams playing across the weekend.