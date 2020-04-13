Newport ‘appalled’ after break-in at club’s Spytty Park training ground

The club appealed for any information to be passed to the police.

Newport say they were “appalled” to find the club’s training ground had been broken into during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sky Bet League Two club released a short statement appealing for information following the break-in at Spytty Park.

The club statement said: “Newport County AFC were appalled, given the current environment, to find its training base has been broken into.

“The matter has been reported to the police.

“If anyone is offered any Newport County AFC apparel or if they know anything about the incident they are urged to contact the police on 101 and quote the crime number 2000 124 252.”