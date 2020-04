Norman Hunter: A life in pictures

Former Leeds and England defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76.

He was admitted to hospital last week after contracting coronavirus.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in pictures.

Hunter, back row, second in from the right, lines up with his Leeds team-mates for a team photograph in August 1964 (PA)

Hunter, right, challenges Liverpool forward Roger Hunt during the 1965 FA Cup final at Wembley (PA)

West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski denies Hunter during an international friendly in February 1966 (PA)

Norman Hunter, far right, trains under the supervision of Les Cocker at England’s 1966 World Cup training camp at Lilleshall, Shropshire (PA)

Norman Hunter looks on along with other non-playing reserves during the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley (PA)

Hunter, right, celebrates with Leeds team-mate Mick Jones after securing the 1969 First Division title (PA)

Hunter checks on the condition of Leeds goalkeeper Gary Sprake after he was injured in a collision during the 1970 European Cup semi-final second leg against Celtic (PA)

Hunter and referee Reg Matthewson try to break up a fight between Leeds midfielder Billy Bremner and Liverpool forward Kevin Keegan during the 1974 Charity Shield at Wembley (PA)

Norman Hunter kisses his 1966 World Cup winner’s medal, presented to him by Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009 (PA)