David Templeton commits to Hamilton

Football

The winger rejoined Accies from Burton on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Hamilton winger David Templeton has signed a new two-year contract.

Accies confirmed the deal for the 31-year-old on their official Twitter account.

The former Rangers and Hearts player rejoined the club from Burton on the final day of the winter transfer window and played six games, scoring once, before the suspension of football.