Scotland players unite to support NHS Charities Together

Football

Both the men’s and women’s teams have made personal contributions.

Scotland’s men and women teams have united to make a “substantial” donation to frontline health workers.

The Scottish Football Association revealed the gift to NHS Charities Together was made up of personal contributions and commercial appearance fees that had been due to the respective squads.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said: “We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the front line – it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution.

“Throughout the squad we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do.

“Rachel (Corsie) and the women’s national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men’s national team, I say ‘thank you’ to you all.”

Women’s team captain Corsie added: “While I have been in lockdown across the Atlantic in Utah, and despite the essential social distancing measures in place across the world, Covid-19 has made us connect with our friends, family and team-mates.

“In those daily conversations back home, the heroism of the NHS is a constant theme and it should not be taken for granted.

“Like Andy and the men’s team, we realised that any money that was due to us through the privilege of playing for our country would be better put together and used to help the country’s fight against Covid-19 and especially to support the incredible efforts of our NHS staff at the front line and those supporting them.

“On behalf of the women’s national team we are proud to contribute in our own small way and proud of our NHS in Scotland.”

Jane Ferguson, a trustee of NHS Charities Together, said the organisation was “extremely grateful” for the “generous donation”.

“It makes a huge difference to NHS staff and volunteers, who are working tirelessly to save lives, to know that everyone is behind them,” she added.

“The donation will help NHS Charities across the country provide essential support for the health and emotional wellbeing of NHS staff, volunteers and patients during these challenging times, in ways above and beyond that which NHS funding provides.”

Craig Gordon has found creative ways to encourage his daughters to play football

Meanwhile, Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has launched a UEFA campaign to help young girls take up football during the lockdown using activities relating to animated film Incredibles 2.

The Celtic goalkeeper said: “My girls absolutely love football now, and that’s thanks to getting creative with the way we play.

“They enjoy diving around like superheroes so we’re having a lot of fun using the activities from UEFA Playmakers – especially since it’s something we can easily do at home. It’s a really effective way of keeping them active while staying safe at home.”

The resource is available to download from www.uefa.com/playmakers.