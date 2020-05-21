Willy Caballero agrees 12-month contract extension at Chelsea

Caballero joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2017.

Willy Caballero has agreed to stay at Chelsea for another 12 months.

The club exercised the option to extend his contract by a further year until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Caballero told the club’s official site: “I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League.

“It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.

“I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

“I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy.”

Caballero has made nine appearances this season, before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.