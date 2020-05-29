Brighton considering possibility of friendlies before Premier League restart

Football

A provisional restart date of June 17 has been set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton are exploring the possibility of holding friendlies ahead of the Premier League’s resumption next month.

‘Project Restart’ stepped up a gear on Thursday when the clubs settled on a provisional restart date of June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players got the green line to begin contact training earlier this week and Albion chief executive Paul Barber confirmed friendlies are being considered as a way of building match fitness.

“We felt that the June 20 date was a more comfortable day from a playing perspective in terms of giving the players a decent amount of time to return to contact training,” Barber said. “So, yes, we were very much in favour of that date.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has been open with the media throughout the suspension of play (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I mean obviously you’ve got to put a stake in the ground somewhere and aim for a particular point in time and we feel that that’s a reasonable point in time to aim for.

“Our players are keen to go, our coaches are happy, our medical staff are happy so we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Asked if Brighton are looking at setting up any sort of friendlies for the squad ahead of the restart, Barber said: “Well, we’re certainly going to look to see what we can do to sort of build-up that level of match fitness and obviously we need to work within the Government and Premier League guidelines on what’s possible.

“But certainly that’s one of the considerations, for sure.”