John Kennedy expects Celtic to be active in transfer market

The Hoops are looking to secure a 10th consecutive title next season.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has signalled their intention to make new signings once the state of the transfer market becomes apparent.

Neil Lennon’s side are preparing to break a Scottish record of 10 consecutive titles and Kennedy expects to have some reinforcements whenever next season kicks off.

Kennedy told Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Every year we want to bring a couple of fresh faces in to give us a lift and try and strengthen the areas we think we can improve, and that will be no different this year.

Nicky Hammond, left, heads Celtic’s recruitment team (PA)

“It will be more challenging because we don’t know the state of the transfer market yet, we don’t know when the transfer windows will run.

“But we have spent this time at home looking at potential players who could come in and improve the squad.

“Our scouts have been spending a lot of time working from home on that as well. There has been a lot of dialogue with them and there’s still a lot of planning in place, but we just have to wait and see how that materialises.”