Mauro Icardi makes full-time move to PSG

Football

Icardi has signed a four-year contract to remain in the French capital on a permanent basis after scoring 20 goals this season.

Paris St Germain have triggered the option to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international was on loan at the Ligue 1 club during the 2019-20 campaign before the French season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in PSG claiming their ninth league title.

Mauro Icardi signs Paris Saint-Germain contract until 30 June 2024 Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.https://t.co/fynMzu5Uw6 pic.twitter.com/3M48PSsXHh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2020

Icardi has now signed a four-year contract to remain in the French capital on a permanent basis after scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in 31 appearances for the club.

Both teams confirmed the transfer, with Inter saying in a statement: “The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career.”