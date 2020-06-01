New deals for Killie trio – and Chris Burke may join them

Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen agree new contracts with Rugby Park club.

Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen have agreed new Kilmarnock contracts while Chris Burke remains in talks over a new deal.

However, goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and 18-year-old midfielder Ally Taylor have rejected contract offers.

MacDonald, 34, spent most of last season on loan at Alloa while Taylor made his first-team debut against Celtic in February, coming up against brother and former Rugby Park left-back Greg Taylor.

Midfielder McKenzie has agreed a two-year contract while Kiltie and Millen have both pledged their futures for next season.

McKenzie told the club’s official website: “We started talks over a new deal before the coronavirus pandemic started so I’m delighted to get the deal completed.

“As I’ve said before, I’m a local boy who has been here for a long time and I know everyone at the club. I always wanted to stay at Kilmarnock and I’m really happy that has now become a reality.”

Kilmarnock’s Greg Kiltie has signed on for another year (PA)

Kiltie added: “I’m really pleased to sign a new contract and hopefully I can make a real mark in the team in the season ahead.

“Before the shutdown, I felt I was really starting to hit my stride again with Killie after a positive loan spell with Dunfermline.

Tomas Brindley and Kyle Connell have extended their contracts for next season after being involved with the first team squad over the past six months.