Birmingham reprimanded but avoid points deduction over misconduct charge

Football

Share







In March 2019, Birmingham became the first club to be docked points under the league’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Birmingham have avoided a second points deduction but been reprimanded by an independent panel in relation to a misconduct charge.

In March, Blues were cleared of breaking English Football League guidelines after allegedly breaching elements of a business plan laid down when the club was docked points in March 2019 for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

The EFL appealed against that decision but, following a hearing on Wednesday, the club will face no further action and declared the matter closed.

📝 Blues have been reprimanded by an Independent League Arbitration panel in relation to a misconduct charge. There will be no points deduction or fine. — Birmingham City FC (at 🏠) (@BCFC) June 11, 2020

A statement on the club website said: “Blues have been reprimanded by an independent league arbitration panel in relation to a misconduct charge.

“There is, however, no sanction of a points deduction or fine.”

Birmingham’s spending has been under review since the start of last season, and in March 2019 they became the first club to be docked points under the league’s profit and sustainability regulations.