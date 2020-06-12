Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke signs one-year contract extension

Football

Share







The former Rangers and Scotland wide player netted five goals last season.

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 36-year-old joins Ally Taylor in extending his stay at Rugby Park this week.

The former Rangers and Scotland wide player netted five goals last season and hit the headlines by setting up six goals in a William Hill Scottish Cup victory over Queen’s Park.

How can we assist you this afternoon? 🤔 Perhaps with a new contract for @Burkeman29 ✍️ https://t.co/gO3jSxz2wN pic.twitter.com/RqXZVMzKeG — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 12, 2020

Burke told Killie’s official website: “I would just like to thank the club for extending my contract for next season.

“The club has shown great belief in me to be part of the club’s future and now it is up to me to justify that faith.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I’m looking forward to getting back to training and the season ahead.”