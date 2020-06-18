Callum Davidson moves closer to being appointed St Johnstone boss

Football

Share







St Johnstone appear to be closing in on the appointment of Callum Davidson as manager.

Reports claimed Davidson was on his way to Perth after being given permission to speak to Saints by Millwall.

McBookie earlier stopped taking bets on Davidson to succeed Tommy Wright after detecting an informed gamble.

Davidson is currently Millwall assistant manager after following Gary Rowett to south London after the pair lost their jobs at Stoke.

Could well be an appointment in Perth soon. Market currently suspended after a female punter from England backed Callum Davidson. Will wait to see how it plays out but these sort of bets are normally on the button pic.twitter.com/gkSYSvfxS0 — McBookie (@McBookie) June 17, 2020

The former Scotland left-back left his role as Saints assistant in the summer of 2018.

The 43-year-old started and finished his playing career at McDiarmid Park, turning out for Blackburn, Leicester and Preston in the intervening period.

Wright left St Johnstone in May after seven successful seasons in charge during which the club won their first major trophy, the Scottish Cup, and regularly finished in the top six in Scotland.