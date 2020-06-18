Nathan Jones set for second spell as Luton boss against Preston

Defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Eunan O’Kane will be sidelined for the fixture which will be behind closed doors.

Nathan Jones will begin his second stint as Luton manager this weekend when they recommence their Championship season with the visit of Preston on Saturday.

Jones left Luton for an ill-fated spell at Stoke in January last year but he was reappointed as Hatters boss last month during the coronavirus-enforced hiatus following the departure of Graeme Jones.

Galloway is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last November while O’Kane, who joined Town on an 18-month agreement from Leeds in January, has not played since breaking his leg in September 2018.

Louis Moult will be absent when Preston visit Kenilworth Road.

The striker is still on the road to recovery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of the season in August.

Ben Pearson (hamstring), Billy Bodin and Tom Bayliss (both ankle) should be available after returning to training.

Preston occupy the final play-off place – although they went into the break with four defeats in their most recent five matches.